Services for Raymond Williams, 88, are pending at this time. LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements. Williams died Friday, March 31, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription