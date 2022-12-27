Rebecca “Becky” Bryant-Wells, beloved wife of Larry Wells, passed away suddenly December 10. She was born to Loretta Green Bryant and the late David Reid Bryant November 17, 1970, in Lexington, Kentucky.

Rebecca ‘Becky’ Bryant-Wells

She was a bundle of energy and laughter from the time she entered the world until the time she left it. She moved to Frankfort at the age of 7 and it became her hometown and where she made lifelong friends. She began playing the flute at age 10 and loved her school band and being a majorette at Western Hills High School.

