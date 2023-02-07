Rebecca Ann Martin Gill, 69, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Funeral services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023, with Rev. Mike Napier officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Rebecca Gill picture copy.jpg

Rebecca Gill

Rebecca Ann Martin Gill was born on September 15, 1953, in Louisville, Kentucky, to the late William Woodrow Martin and Anna Mae Wise Martin. She worked for Franklin County School System for several years. She was also employed by Kentucky State Government, where she worked as an Administrative Assistant. 

