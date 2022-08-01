Rebecca Shryock

Rebecca Dawn Shryock, age 74, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 4:27 p.m. at her residence following a long illness. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Leon Tracy Jr. and Bro. Tim Jumpp officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday. 

She was born in Frankfort on October 28, 1947. Rebecca retired from Kentucky State Government Department of Family Services and was a member of Leestown Gospel Church.

