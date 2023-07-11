Rebekka Seigel, master fiber artist and dear friend to many, of Owen County, passed away June 28, 2023. She was 75.
She is survived by her two children, Nellie of Chicago and Max of New York. She is also survived by her sister, Diane McClain, Ohio; her brother, Rev. Dr. Joseph Beer, PA; and granddaughter, Rosa.
Rebekka sang alto in musicals at Anderson High and studied Music, French and Sociology at Bowling Green University. She began exploring quiltmaking in 1974 after moving to Owenton to raise a family with her ceramic artist husband of 40 years, the late Greg Seigel.
She became a nationally-awarded quilt artist and was designated a Craft Luminary by the Kentucky Craft History and Education Association. She was the Kentucky winner in the first Great American Quilt Competition held by the Museum of American Folk Art in New York City honoring the centennial of the Statue of Liberty.
Her work is included in many books on contemporary quilt making and can be found in museum and private collections. She also worked in various positions serving the arts and community including as an artist-in-residence educator in Kentucky schools across the state, as a program director at the Owen County Library, and most recently teaching workshops at the ARC Rehab Center and Owen County High School.
Rebekka found joy in travel and exploring different crafts, cultures and customs and sharing her experiences with her students and community.
There will be a private burial service and a celebration of life at a later date. The family asks that any donations be made to the Josephine Sculpture Park in Frankfort, Kentucky, or the First Christian Church of Owenton, Kentucky, where she enjoyed singing in the choir.
To plant a tree in memory of Rebekka Seigel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.