Rebekka Seigel, master fiber artist and dear friend to many, of Owen County, passed away June 28, 2023. She was 75.

Rebekka Seigel

She is survived by her two children, Nellie of Chicago and Max of New York. She is also survived by her sister, Diane McClain, Ohio; her brother, Rev. Dr. Joseph Beer, PA; and granddaughter, Rosa. 

