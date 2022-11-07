LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Regina Ann Martin Caldwell, 76, wife of Lewis Wade Caldwell, will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie and Peach Funeral Home.  Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Caldwell died Monday, Nov. 7.

