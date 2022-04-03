A Celebration of Life for Regina Lynn Goodman Sutherland, 53, the wife of Christopher Sutherland, will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday at Stillwaters Campground, 249 Strohmeir Road. Online Condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Sutherland died on Saturday.

