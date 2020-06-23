No services for Remedios Sunico Borres, MD, 93, are planned. Borres will be cremated at Clark Legacy Center and interred at Sunset Memorial Gardens next to her son, Francis Borres, M.D., in the fall of 2020. In lieu of flowers, prayers for her eternal repose and memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd School in Frankfort, Kentucky, www.gssfrankfort.org/support-gscs-1. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Borres died Wednesday.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription