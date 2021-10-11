Remona Pulliam

Remona Jean Hutcherson Pulliam, age 91, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Wesley Noss officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021. 

Remona was born in Frankfort on October 24, 1929, to the late Raymond Dailey Hutcherson and Madeline Webb Hutcherson. She was a member of Buck Run Baptist Church, a past member of the Young Democratic Club and the Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc., and a current member of the Kentucky Public Retirees.

She began working for the Highway Department and transferred to the Revenue Cabinet serving a total of 42 years in Kentucky State Government. In addition, she was a Kentucky Colonel. 

She is survived by her brother, Joe Pat Hutcherson (Peggy); and by many nieces and nephews. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Frankie Dawn Pulliam; and brothers, Gilbert Hutcherson, Jack Hutcherson, Billy Hutcherson, Roy Hutcherson, Bobby Hutcherson, and Jerry Hutcherson. 

Serving as pallbearers will be Dale Roland, Kevin Hutcherson, Greg Hutcherson, Mike Hutcherson, David Hutcherson, Todd Hutcherson and Trevor Hutcherson. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Harrod, John O’Nan, Jeff Rogers, Kerry Redding, Julie Rogers, Marcia Hutcherson, and Ramona Redding.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Mt. Carmel Church Cemetery, 33 Timberlawn Circle, Frankfort, Kentucky. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

