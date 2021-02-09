LAWRENCEBURG — No services for Renasha Lee Crask Sutton, are scheduled at this time. Cremation was chosen. Arrangements are under the direction of Gash Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be shared at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Sutton died Tuesday.

