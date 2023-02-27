Services for Reneca Ann McKinster, 82, of Versailles, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, March 4, at Clark Legacy Funeral Home in Frankfort. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. McKinster died peacefully on Friday, Feb. 24.

