Renee' Cunningham

Renee’ Del Wells Cunningham, 76, of Shelbyville, passed away Friday July 3, 2020, in Shelbyville.
Renee’ was born Oct. 3, 1943, in Frankfort, Kentucky. She graduated from Franklin County High School and attended Bowling Green School of Commerce. Renee’ was a longtime member of the Hempridge Homemakers Club in Shelbyville.
With a passion for decorating and sewing, Renee’ became an expert seamstress and worked at Cherry House as a long time sales associate. She also had a love for music, which led her to play the piano for Shelby Christian Church, where she was a long-time member. She was very active in her breast cancer support group. She was known throughout the community for her excellent cooking skills.
Renee’ was preceded in death by her son, Rick Cunningham; her parents, Kirg D. Wells and Rita Myers Wells.
Renee’ Del Wells Cunningham is survived by her husband of 56 years, Roy S. Cunningham; her son, Rory Cunningham; her brother, M.D. Wells (Kiyo); her daughter-in-law, Judy Cunningham; grandchildren, Katie Barnett (Ty), Kristen Phillips (Tyler), Connor Cunningham (Kylie) and great-grandchildren, Belle, Winnie and Luci Barnett.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Shelby Christian Church with burial to follow in the Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville.
Visitation will be at Shelby Christian Church from 11 a.m. on Tuesday until the funeral hour.
Memorials may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, Georgia, 30047, Camp Calvary 475 Cr 1005 Mackville, Kentucky, 40040, or Susan G. Komen for the Cure 1201 Story Avenue # 205 Louisville, Kentucky, 40206.
The Cunningham family requests that everyone coming to the visitation and funeral wear a mask and practice social distancing. Shannon Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.