VERSAILLES — The family requests services for Ret. Master Sgt. Robert Charles Ginter, 84, to be private out of respect for the health of others due to the coronavirus. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, is in charge of arrangements. Ginter died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Ret. Master Sgt. Ginter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription