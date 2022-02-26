LAWRENCEBURG — Rev. Charles F. Brumley, 84, of Lawrenceburg, passed away on Feb. 23, 2022. 

He served Christian Church (Disciple of Christ) Churches in Kentucky and Pennsylvania for over 40 years. 

He is survived by his wife, LaVerne; and two children.

Services 11 a.m., Monday at Lawrenceburg First Christian Church.  Visitation at the church, Sunday from 3-6 p.m., and after 10 a.m., Monday. 

Arrangements by Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.

