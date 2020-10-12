MIDDLETOWN — The Rev. Donald “Don” W. Frantz, 97, of Middletown, formerly of Shelbyville, passed away on Thursday, the 8th day of October, 2020, at Legacy at English Station in Middletown.
Born on the 26th day of June, 1923, in Arcola, Illinois, he was the son of the late George Andrew Frantz and Edna Wehrli Frantz, and the widower of Zerilda “Zee” Cowherd Frantz.
A 1942 graduate of Arcola High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy on 10th of March, 1943, during World War II. After serving three years in the Navy, he earned his bachelor’s degree from Transylvania University and continued his religious education at the Lexington Theological Seminary, graduating in 1953. In 1946, he married Zerilda “Zee” Cowherd and spent seventy-two wonderful years together until her passing in 2019.
For over 41 years he was a Disciples of Christ Christian Church minister pastoring in Bagdad, Pleasant Grove, and Erlanger, Kentucky; in Decatur, Alabama; in Albion, Sullivan, and Edwardsville in Illinois; in Frankfort, Kentucky; and in Evansville, Indiana. He retired in 1988 to Shelbyville, Kentucky, and attended the First Christian Church and later the First Baptist Church in Shelbyville.
An avid reader, he also enjoyed spending his spare time playing golf or rebuilding golf clubs, walking, gardening, woodworking, fishing and hunting.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Romine; and his brother, John Frantz.
His survivors include his daughter, Linda Sue Ransom and her husband, Rick, of Fayetteville, Georgia; his sons, Jerry Frantz (Barbara B. Whitley) of Middletown, and Kevin Frantz of Louisville; his sister, Joan Garner, of Crossville, Illinois; his seven grandchildren; and his eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville.
Social distancing must be observed and anyone entering the funeral home will be required to wear a mask and submit to a temperature check. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Alzheimers Association, 6100 Dutchman’s Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and online condolences may be expressed at halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
