Rev. Dr. Rosby L. Glover, 67, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

He was the Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church of Frankfort, Kentucky, member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. and Pastoral Ministerial Association.

Rosby Glover newspaper.jpg

Rev. Dr. Rosby L. Glover
