A Celebration of Life service for Rev. Edward "Buddy" Coleman will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Centenary United Methodist Church. Visitation is 11 a.m. until time of service. To view a complete obituary or a list of charities in lieu of flowers, please visit shannonfuneralhome.com. Coleman died March 19.



