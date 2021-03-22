SHELBYVILLE — Services for Rev. Edward “Buddy” Coleman, husband of Joyce Coleman, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at the Centenary United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of service May 1 at the church. Shannon Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Coleman died at his home in Shelbyville surrounded by his loving family.

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Coleman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

