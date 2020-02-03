OWENTON — Services for Rev. Jesse Eugene Bourne, 87, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church with Bro. Brad Banks presiding. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday. Burial will be in the Owenton Cemetery. The family requests memorials be made to Owenton First Baptist Church or the Southern Baptist Cooperative Program which supports home and foreign missions. Bourne died Saturday at the Owenton Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Jesse Bourne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

