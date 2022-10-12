SHELBYVILLE — The Rev. William Jeffery “Jeff” Edington, 61, of Shelbyville, died on Friday, October 7, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones. Born in Shelbyville, Kentucky, on August 17, 1961, he was the son of Virginia Mae “Jenny” Bolin Edington and the late William Fredrick Edington.  

He was a member, the former youth pastor, and pastor of the Lebanon Baptist Church in Franklin County for over 25 years. A devoted follower of Jesus Christ, he dedicated his life to teaching and sharing the gospel with his congregation, family, friends and others.  

To plant a tree in memory of William Edington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription