SHELBYVILLE — The Rev. William Jeffery “Jeff” Edington, 61, of Shelbyville, died on Friday, October 7, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones. Born in Shelbyville, Kentucky, on August 17, 1961, he was the son of Virginia Mae “Jenny” Bolin Edington and the late William Fredrick Edington.
He was a member, the former youth pastor, and pastor of the Lebanon Baptist Church in Franklin County for over 25 years. A devoted follower of Jesus Christ, he dedicated his life to teaching and sharing the gospel with his congregation, family, friends and others.
During his tenure at the church, he founded the Hands for Christ Ministry, performing gospel songs using American Sign Language. He served the Lord by helping others, being a father figure, brother, uncle and grandfather to those who were not related to him by blood, and he was a good and faithful friend to many. An animal lover, he owned and operated Edington’s Kritter Korner in Shelbyville.
Always willing to serve, he encouraged young people, instilling in them work ethic, morals and wisdom. He never met a stranger and even provided shelter for the homeless. He was a master trainer, animal behavior specialist and a master groomer. He skillfully groomed dogs with a meticulous eye for detail and he participated in many dog shows and canine competitions.
Jeff was a Canine Good Citizen evaluator and service dog trainer. In addition to dogs, he was very knowledgeable about horses, cats, rabbits, chickens, birds, cows and other livestock animals. Reptiles were his favorite class and species of wildlife. Always willing to share information and educate others on various animals, he was especially attentive to the questions he received from young people and was always willing to provide an opportunity for them to hold an animal or reptile.
He also was an assistant manager at Rural King. Fishing and hunting were two of his favorite sports and he was a fan of the Green Bay Packers. His memberships also included the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels.
His survivors include his wife, Evie Edington of Shelbyville; his sons, Pastor Jay Edington and his wife, Tracy, of Bagdad, and Dawson Edington, of Shelbyville; his daughter, Kristina Edington and her husband, Gary, of Bagdad; his four stepsons, Matthew, Jonah, Nicholas and Evan; his three brothers, Scottie Edington, Tony Edington and his wife, Cathy, and Barry Edington and his wife, Stephanie, all of Bagdad; his four grandchildren, Zander, Shasena, Ranazanea and Danielle; and his honorary grandson, Kaiden Haggard.
Memorial services will be conducted at 4 p.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, with Pastor Jay Edington officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 3:45 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
