LAWRENCEBURG — A memorial service for Rev. William Morgan Bucher, 73, husband of Stephanie Johnston Bucher, will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at the Hope Lutheran Church in Frankfort. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Bucher died Nov. 25 at his home in Lawrenceburg.

To plant a tree in memory of William Bucher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription