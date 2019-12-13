Services for Revel C. “Spike” Bailey, 89, will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until the time of service Sunday at the funeral. Bailey died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Revel Bailey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

