CARROLLTON — Services for Rhonda G. Burt, 64, of Carrollton, will be 7 p.m. Friday at the Dean Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 Church St., Worthville. Cremation services have been chosen by the family. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to the Dean Memorial United Methodist Church. Arrangements are entrusted with the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home. Burt died Monday at Signature Healthcare of Carrollton.