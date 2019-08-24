Rhonda Calhoun, 68, Kountry Spring Lane, died on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Jennie Stuart Medical Center of natural causes.
A Celebration Of Life will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Lamb Funeral Home.
A native of Christian County, she was born Dec. 25, 1950, the daughter of the late Merton and Lula Hensley Villard.
She was the office manager at Dr. Gerald McCord's office. She was of the Baptist faith, where she was in charge of the children's ministry program and the senior adult ministry. She also volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Carlos Steveson Calhoun.
Survivors include her loving husband of 50 years, Steve Calhoun, Hopkinsville; her daughter, Mary Catherine Calhoun, Hopkinsville; her brothers, Tony Villard, Vance Villard and Craig Villard, all of Christian County; her sisters, Barbara McCord, Hopkinsville, and Carla Villard, Hopkinsville.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorials to any Ronald McDonald House and or to the Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607