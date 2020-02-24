A gathering of family and friends for Rhonda Faye Warfield Smith, 65, will be 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Salvation Army, 517 Greenup Ave. Clark Legacy Center is in charge of arrangements. Smith died Saturday.

