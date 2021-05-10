Services for Richard Allen Meriwether, 76, husband of Denia Payne-Meriwether, will be 12:30 p.m. Monday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Meriwether died Thursday.

