VERSAILLES — Services for Richard Arlen Raider, 85, husband of Betty Jean Raider, will be private. Burial will be held at Rose Crest Cemetery in Versailles. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Raider died Friday.

