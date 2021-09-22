Richard Atwell

Richard Carl Atwell, 89, passed away peacefully September 18, 2021, as a result of a long life lived.

Carl grew up in Frankfort, Kentucky, and was raised by loving parents, Nellie and Hugh Atwell. After he attended college at Southern California school of aeronautics, he went on to serve in the U.S. Airforce and later worked at American Synthetic Rubber Company for 42 years.

During this time, he married Colleen Atwell, wife of 67 years and love of 70 years, with whom he was a dedicated attendee of Ormsby Heights Baptist Church.

Still now, his daughter Tammy Ailiff, son-in-law Tony Ailiff, and granddaughters, Meredith (Michael Adams) and Morgan Ailiff, remember his legacy as that of a true man of God.

Carl is also survived by his siblings Phyllis Noftsger, Bonnie Kinkade, Lois Podgursky, Connie, Wayne, and Lloyd Cheak.

Short of maybe the Kentucky wildcats, there was nothing that surpassed his love for Jesus Christ. Carl Atwell was a humble man, but a great one, who lived a life of love, joy, and faith.

He will be remembered for his dazzling smile, inextinguishable drive, and ability to inspire those around him with the truth behind his words and actions. Loved, now and always.

“Jesus answered him, “Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in Paradise.” – Luke 23:43

His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville, followed by burial at 2 p.m. at Frankfort Cemetery, Frankfort, KY.

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Friday at Owen Funeral Home.

