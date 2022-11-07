Services for Richard Boatright, 50, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the Church of the Ascension Parrish Hall. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Boatright died Thursday, Nov. 3.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Boatright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

