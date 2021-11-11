Richard Carl Reis, 76, passed peacefully on Oct. 13, 2021, in Frankfort, KY, and awaits the return of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

A recognition service in his honor will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 20 in the Brown-Foreman Room of the Kentucky History Center where he served as a docent for many years.

Richard was born Oct. 6, 1945, in Covington, Kentucky, to Carl Herman and Anne Elizabeth (Henson) Reis.

He is survived and was loved by his sisters, Carol Reis of Crossville, TN, and Judy Reis of Florence, KY, her son, Garry (Karen) Strange of Union, KY, and their children and grandchildren.

Of all of his interests and passions none was more sacred to him than that of being a good minister of Jesus Christ.

In memory of Richard Reis, please consider donating to the outreach of the gospel, c/o The Way International, P.O. Box 328, New Knoxville, OH 45871.

