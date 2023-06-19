Services for Richard Clark Elam, 82, husband of Sylvia Alridge Elam, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Elam died Thursday, June 16, in Lawrenceburg. 

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Elam as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

