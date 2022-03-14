Services for Richard D. "Rick" Hall, 71, will be noon Wednesday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be 2:30 p.m. at Camp Nelson. Hall died Thursday at Frankfort Regional.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Hall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

