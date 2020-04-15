Services for Richard John Henkel, 80, husband of Linda Henkel, will be at a later date. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral home is handling arrangements. Visit www.ljtfuneralhome.com to leave condolences. Henkel died Tuesday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

