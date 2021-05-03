Richard L. Wilson, 75, passed away Derby Day, May 1, 2021. The husband of Lucy Baker Wilson, Richard was born September 3, 1945, to the late William B. and Virginia M. Wilcox Wilson in Lexington, Kentucky.

Wilson Pic.jpeg

Richard L. Wilson

He was a 1963 graduate of Lafayette High School and a 1968 graduate of Cumberland College. Owner of Wilson Tax Service, Richard was a Tax Practitioner for 52 years.

He loved watching both men’s and women’s UK sports and horse racing, but when he wasn’t watching sports, he thoroughly enjoyed reading. Whether it was about Kentucky’s history, murder mysteries, or researching genealogy, reading and history went hand in hand for Richard. 

In addition to his wife of 52 ½ years, Lucy Baker Wilson, Richard is survived by his children, Jonathan (Jaime) Wilson of Frankfort, Jeremy Wilson of Frankfort, and Kristin (Matthew) Bright of Crestwood; his grandchildren, Bridget Bright and Barrett Bright; a sister-in-law, Eloise Wilson of Lexington; and several beloved cousins, nieces and nephews including Mark St. Clair of Frankfort.  

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, William B. and Virginia M. Wilcox Wilson; and a brother, William B. Wilson, II. 

A Memorial Service will be held 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, Frankfort, with Pastor Mike Napier officiating. A Memorial Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, at the funeral home.  

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Memorial Donations be made in his honor to Choateville Christian Church, 1533 Devils Hollow Road, Frankfort, KY 40601, or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

