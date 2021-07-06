A celebration of life for Richard Lee "Ricky" Alimonos, 53, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at North Frankfort Baptist Church. McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. Alimonos died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Alimonos as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

