Services for Richard Lyle Harter, 89, will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at South Frankfort Presbyterian Church. A private burial will take place at Camp Nelson. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Clark Legacy Center, 3000 Versailles Road, and 1 p.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.clarklegacycenter.com. Harter died Sunday, June 18.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Harter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

