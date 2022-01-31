Richard Allen Poe, age 84, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022. He was born in Brooksville, Kentucky, on December 25, 1937, to the late Richard and Josie Poe. He retired from H.G. Mays Company after serving many years as a blacktop paver operator. He was an avid UK Basketball fan since childhood. He will mostly be remembered for the love he had for his family and friends. 

Richard is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Stroud Poe; children; Audrey Terry (Danny) and Bill Poe (Mechell Robinson); grandchild, Billie Ogden (Brandon); great-grandchildren, Camden Caffee, Kallista Ogden, Jackson Ogden and Eli Melton; brother, Bill Poe; sister, Margaret Sharp; nieces, Amy and Anita (Gary and Dustin). 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Johnny Poe and Bus Bruce.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Frankfort 911 Operation, Frankfort Regional Medical Center, Franklin County EMS & Fire Department, and the medical team that provided care. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com

