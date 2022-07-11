LAWRENCEBURG — A Memorial Mass for Richard R. Pike, 61, husband of Angela Simpson Pike, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church. A memorial visitation will be held 5–8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Pike died Sunday at his home. 

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Pike as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

