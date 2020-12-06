LEXINGTON — Private services will be held for Richard Wayne “Rick” Sallee II, 52, husband of Susan Hardie Sallee, at First Alliance Church in Lexington. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg. Sallee died Thursday.
