LEXINGTON — Private services will be held for Richard Wayne “Rick” Sallee II, 52, husband of Susan Hardie Sallee, at First Alliance Church in Lexington. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg. Sallee died Thursday.

