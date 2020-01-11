Richard Rydman, 75, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at home with his wife, Judith Rydman, after fighting a rare condition called Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).
Richard was born June 11, 1944 to the late Ralph and Marion Reinke Rydman in Winona, Minnesota. Richard was a member of his high school swim team, then continued his love for the water while attending college and earning a Master’s Degree in Computer Science and a Bachelor’s Degree as a Mathematician. In addition to being a swimmer, he was a base violinist for his high school orchestra. He would later use his education to its fullest extent, finding a wonderful job opportunity teaching high school math in LaCresent, Minnesota. He then went on to teaching graduate students mathematics at Winona St. University. With his love of math and computer science he started working at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. A few years after he was hired at I.B.M. and becoming a Senior Architect of the AS400 Mainframe. In addition to computers, Richard enjoyed spending time on the river skiing, traveling the world with Judy, building boats with his brothers, and making things with his hands. He was a jack of all trades, which was particularly handy when he started flipping houses and took on the role of property owner and landlord. One of his favorite pastimes was playing racquetball. Richard was an International Doubles Champion for 2 years running.
In addition to his wife of 20 years, Judy Rydman, Richard is survived by his sons, James A. Rydman, Minnestota, and Scott B. Rydman & Bridgette, Rydman, Florida, Marty Fort, Kentucky; grandchildren, Ashley Rydman, Alexa Rydman, Jacob Rydman, and Tim Fort; and his great granddaughter, Georgia Rydman.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Marion Rydman and brothers, Ralph A. Rydman and Robert H. Rydman.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, in Frankfort.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Memorial Contributions be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care Navigators or a charity of your choice. ClarkLegacyCenter.com.