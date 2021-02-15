Funeral services for Richard T. Beeler, 74, Frankfort will be held Friday 1 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Rev. Tom Troth will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens where VFW Post #4075 will present military honors. Visitation will be at the funeral home Friday from 11 a.m. until service time.
Richard passed away Saturday at his home. A native of Georgetown, Richard loved to fish and hunt. He spent his career as a finish carpenter in the construction business and served our country in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Blanche Kenny Beeler; brothers, Billy and Jackie Beeler; sisters, Hilda Green and Patricia Gillespie.
Survivors include his partner, Debbie King; sons, Richard (Michelle) and Anthony Beeler; sisters, Brenda (Harold) Tackett and Connie Mowery; brother, Rodney (Debbie) Beeler; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Tim Beeler, Richard Beeler, Anthony Beeler, Randy Brumley, Steve Warfield, J.R. Tackett and Mike Barnett.
Please visit our website at www.ljtfuneralhome.com to share memories and leave the family messages of condolence. Social distancing and face coverings are required for the services.
