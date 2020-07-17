Services for Richard Walker Rundell, 95, will be announced at a later date. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Rundell died Friday.

