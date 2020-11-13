LAWRENCEBURG — A private family service for Richard Wayne Bingham, 29, husband of Megan Gibbons Bingham, will be held. A public visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Bingham died Wednesday at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.  

 

