FRANKFORT — Richard Wayne Wiedo, 87, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021. The husband of Linda Snapp Wiedo, Richard was born September 25, 1933 to the late Russell and Laura Withers Wiedo in Lexington, Kentucky. He was a United States Army Veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict.  

In addition to his loving wife, Linda Snapp Wiedo, Richard is survived by a daughter, Lisa Sams of Frankfort; a son, David Wiedo of Frankfort; a sister, Diane (Yager) Suter of Campbellsburg; a brother, Robert (Brenda) Wiedo of Lawrenceburg; his grandchildren, Matthew Sams and Josh Sams of Frankfort, Daniel Ueltschi of Lawrenceburg, Laura Ueltschi of Frankfort, and Andrew Newman of Frankfort; and great-grandchildren, Logan Sams, Maddie Sams, Ava Washington and Robbie Wolfe. 

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Laura Withers Wiedo; a daughter, Susan Roe; granddaughter, Bethany Sams; and great-granddaughter, Jada Ueltschi.  

A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, Frankfort is in charge of arrangements.

