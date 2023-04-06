Richard Wilson, 85, of Frankfort, a Kentucky journalist for nearly 40 years, died peacefully at his home on April 4, 2023. He was a reporter and bureau chief for the Louisville Courier-Journal for 32 years and previously a reporter for the former Lexington Leader and The State Journal of Frankfort. 

Richard Wilson

Upon his 1999 retirement from the Louisville newspaper, he was coordinator of a Frankfort-based state government internship for students attending Kentucky's independent colleges. During 2002-2003, on leave from that position, he was interim director of the University of Kentucky's School of Journalism and Media.

