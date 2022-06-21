"Nurse Ann" Richie Ratliff, 94, passed away June 15 at her home amidst family. Ann was born in Moorestown, New Jersey, attended Westtown Friends School and started her nursing career in Pennsylvania.

A Registered Nurse for more than 60 years, she devoted her life to service; taking care of babies, the elderly, and all ages in between. She was an active member of South Frankfort Presbyterian Church for many years.

Richie Ratliff.jpeg

Richie "Nurse Ann" Ratliff

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Rebecca Richie; brothers, Robert Jr. and David A. Richie.

She is survived by daughter, Sandy Perkins; granddaughters, Rachel, Alison and Amelia Perkins; three great-grandsons; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date. We gratefully acknowledge Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice) for all their love and care.

