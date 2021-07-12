VERSAILLES — Services for Rick C. Mayes, 62, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Journey Church, Versailles. Burial will follow at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday at Journey Church. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Mayes died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Rick Mayes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription