Claude Richard “Rick” Wayman, 71, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, after a prolonged illness at the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Medical Center.
Rick was born in 1950 in Augusta, Kentucky, to Ruth Joyce Broughton Wayman and Claude Elgin Wayman.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Cecil (Nancy), Phillip (Elizabeth Gene), William (Gelanda); and his beloved niece, Heather.
He is survived by his brother, Michael; and his dear sister, Cheryl Ann Wayman.
Rick was raised in Lexington and Ashland, Kentucky, graduated from Bryan Station High School, and served his country over 10 years in the United States Air Force. The early years of his service took place overseas during the Vietnam War, where he was proud to be part of Operation Baby Lift. This is where he learned the tricks that earned him the nickname “The Baby Whisperer!” He then trained fighter pilots for many years across the U.S.A.
Upon leaving the USAF, Rick returned home and completed a double major in Communications and Spanish from the University of Kentucky. Rick then began work for the Commonwealth of Kentucky's Finance and Administration's Department of Revenue for nearly 30 years after settling in Frankfort.
Rick was both a musician and an actor all of his life, in schools, churches, in the USAF (where he represented his base all across the unified military bases competitions including South Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, in talent competitions, allowing him a great deal of special recognition and travel).
Rick also traveled and performed across the country in the various cities where he was stationed with the Air Force, he performed with touring companies and in regional and community theatres in musical theater, comedies, drama, sacred music and madrigal music. He has performed in well over 130 musical and theatrical productions, favorites included the title roll in “George M!,” “Camelot,” “Cabaret,” “The Shadow Box,” “Carousel,” ‘Harvey,” “The Secret Garden” and too many others to name.
Rick was very proud to be a part of the Frankfort First United Methodist Madrigal Singers for many years. Rick was also a talented costume designer.
Rick was known for his tremendous baking, bread, rolls and cookies! He was a terrific cook and he loved to read.
Rick married Martha “Marty” Isaacs Wayman in 1994 having met when they worked on a play together of course! They worked as a great team in theatre as well as in life! They raised a loving family with their three sons Bryan, Richard “Eric” and Jamison.
Rick also leaves behind loving in-laws, Nancy and Mark Hewlett, Carolyn Musselman, Andrew Isaacs; and many, many wonderful nieces and nephews.
His ashes will rest at both Camp Nelson Military Cemetery in Jessamine County, Kentucky, and the Scatter Garden at the beautiful Lexington, Kentucky Cemetery.
A memorial celebration for Mr. Wayman will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022.
Any memorial donations may be directed to Moveable Feast, Lexington, Bob Brown Independence Homes, Lexington or Woodford Theatre, Versailles, Kentucky.
