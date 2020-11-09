Ricky Coleman Bailey, husband of Nancy Estill Bailey, passed peacefully at home to be with our Lord and Savior on Nov. 5, 2020. Celebration of Life services will be held at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. with graveside cremation burial following the service at the Frankfort Cemetery. Pastor Jay Stratton will officiate. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Ricky Bailey.jpg

Ricky Bailey

Ricky was born on March 17, 1961, a St. Patrick’s Day baby. He graduated from Franklin County High School, and after high school attended Central Kentucky Voc-Tech where he earned his journeyman’s electrical license. Ricky worked for several years for Art’s Electric and then began his career working for Dow Corning Corporation in Carrollton where he retired from in 2017.

Ricky’s hobby was hard work. He farmed his whole life with his Dad. He found peace and God at the farm. Ricky was meticulous about his work whether it was electric or farming.

He was a preparer and always had a list of jobs he wanted to accomplish, and a few for his family to get done too. Ricky was kind, patient and calm and he loved to help you learn about what he knew.

He was a wonderful role model not only for his family, but to many others. He was a quiet jokester and sentimental even though he didn’t want you to know he was.

Ricky was a Board member of the Franklin County Conversation District and a member of the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association.

Ricky is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughters, Michelle and Ericka; and stepson, Brendan Jones; Dad, Donnie (Yvonne); Mom, Susan Williams (Ray); brother, Troy (Jamie); and nephew, Matthew; stepsister, Julie, (Samantha & Haley); sister-in-law, Betsy Estill Gallup (Jeff); and nephew, Cameron.

Ricky was loved by his family and many friends.

Ricky was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Edward and Estelle Bailey, who he loved dearly; and his maternal grandparents, Murray A. Wiard and Margaret Lucille Stone Wiard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, Kentucky, who were a great source of comfort during this difficult time. 

