Services for Ricky Coleman Bailey, 59, husband of Nancy Survives, are pending at LeCompte Johnson Taylor. Bailey died at his home Thursday.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Cal-Washington game canceled after player's positive test
- No. 13 Indiana chases another goal against No. 23 Michigan
- Jets' Darnold sits out practice, but Gase thinks he'll play
- No. 13 Indiana chases another feat against No. 23 Michigan
- No. 12 Oregon opens short season with Stanford at Autzen
- No. 14 Oklahoma State visits K-State in crucial Big 12 game
- The Latest: Air Force game at Army postponed due to COVID
- Rivers ready for another big showdown with Jackson, Ravens
Most Popular
Articles
- Frankfort man sentenced to three years for 42 child porn counts
- A dead heat: Rosen, Unger tied for last city commission spot, waiting on some ballots
- Whisman claims Waldridge violated campaign finance law
- 'Cautiously optimistic': Wilkerson holds slight lead in Frankfort mayoral race
- Waldridge leads Frankfort City Commission field
- Frankfort Christmas Parade to be held at CCU
- Wilkerson holds narrow lead in Frankfort mayoral race
- Earlier trick-or-treat time set for Oct. 31
- McConnell wins Kentucky, but not Franklin County
- Banta defeats friend in Franklin County Jailer race
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Guest columnist: Qualities to look for in a Supreme Court justice (22)
- Guest columnist: Reflect, pray and vote (17)
- Guest columnist: Before voting, read the party platforms and study the words of Founding Fathers (16)
- Guest columnist: Who killed the liberals? (9)
- Bradshaw email claims coordination, vote-gathering by May (8)
- Letter: Is McGrath covering up extreme views on abortion? (7)
- Jim Waters: Return 'balance' to 'balance of power' (6)
- Chanda Veno: Tackling the screenager slanguage barrier (6)
- Letter: Trump enablers will pay price for their loyalty (6)
- Proposed ethics provision reignites debate over Parker firing; city changes tax rate (6)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.